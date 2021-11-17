Five catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles at a UPS facility in Greenville on Monday.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office shows that a call about the theft was made at 6:20 a.m. from the UPS Customer Center at 2401 United Drive. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
Catalytic converters are frequently targeted because they contain a small amount of metals such as platinum, rhodium and palladium that allow them to reduce harmful emissions. Those materials are highly valued.
The case remains active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1400 block Boyd Galloway Road, Grimesland, midnight, Nov. 5: fraud in the amount of $16,041 reported; case active.
- 3700 block Barton Way, Grimesland, 12:05 p.m., Nov. 16: fraud in the amount of $2,035.96 reported. Money last known to be secure in February 2020; case active.
Assaults
- 5500 block Moss Lane, Washington, 6 a.m., Nov. 16: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 400 block Farmingwood Road, Greenville, 11:30 p.m., Nov. 16: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Oxford Road, 10 a.m., Nov. 13: electronics valued at $50 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4500 block Sandstone Drive, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 15: tools valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 311 Oxford Road, 9 a.m., Nov. 16: vehicle broken into at Brook Valley Country Club. Handgun valued at $400 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 600 block West 14th Street, 10:45 p.m., Nov. 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.