Nine inmates and two officers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pitt County Detention Center as of Tuesday, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Administrators at the detention center and the sheriff's office have met with the in-house contracted physician staff and Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail, a news release said. Contact tracing has been done to identify positive cases, the release said.
The release did not detail how the outbreak occurred or when it started. It said that prior to assignment the general population, every inmate housed at the detention center went through a 14-day quarantine process. Since March 1 the detention center has processed more than 5,100 inmates, the release said.
Temperature checks, electronic visitation, electronic first appearance, limited movement and aggressive cleaning regimens have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the release said.
Eighty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pitt County on Tuesday, down from 96 on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide 1,345 new cases were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,283 on Monday. A total of 1,000 people were hospitalized statewide on Monday, DHHS reported, up from 947 on Sunday. Eighty-six people were hospitalized in Vidant Health facilities in eastern North Carolina on Monday.