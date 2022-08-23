A 19-year-old wounded inside his apartment early Sunday was an innocent bystander when multiple shots were fired during a large gathering in the parking lot outside, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls said Noah Boomer, 19, was in his residence at Copper Beech Townhomes when he was struck by a bullet. Boomer was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where police say he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Sauls on Monday called Boomer “an innocent bystander” and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the shooter or shooters who fired multiple times, hitting cars and buildings in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way about 3 a.m.
Khamani Jymere Harris, 18, of Wilson, who police said led them on a related high-speed chase through town has been arrested and charged but not for firing shots.
Cailan Roberson, 18, of Tarboro, was found in possession of a stolen firearm in the Copper Beech parking lot, where Sauls said he attempted to resist arrest. He was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and possession of a stolen firearm.
Sauls said the handgun in Roberson’s possession matched the caliber of rounds found at the scene but no shooting charges had been filed on Monday.
Neither Boomer, Harris or Roberson are East Carolina University students Sauls added. The number of shooters involved, as well as their motive, was unknown on Monday and the interim chief requested those with information contact investigators at 329-4315 or call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
When officers arrived at the student housing complex they found a line of cars attempting to leave. That was when they confirmed Boomer had been shot.
Officers tried to initiate a stop on one vehicle, but Harris continued onto 10th Street, police said.
Police said he led officers on a chase to the area of 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. A man exited the vehicle there and was promptly apprehended, police said.
Greenville officers and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to stop the car at Arlington Boulevard and Meridian Drive west of Memorial Drive.
Harris and two others in the vehicle were brought in for questioning. Harris was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and other traffic offenses.
Officers had already responded to the complex earlier that night when they received a noise complaint after midnight, Sauls said, disputing statements on social media that officers were unresponsive before the shooting incident.
“We have looked into the matter and can confirm we received two non-emergency calls shortly before 12:30 a.m. in reference to noise and a large gathering that was hindering parking in the area,” Sauls said. “At no point did either caller indicate that it was an urgent matter or that there was any propensity for violence to occur.”
Sauls said an officer responded to the scene within 20 minutes of the initial calls and cleared the scene about 10 minutes later. He added that the department received a high volume of calls that night as East Carolina students returned from summer break, adding that social media likely also played a role in the party reaching the scale it did.
“We cannot be everywhere all the time,” Sauls said, adding that the incident “could have happened anywhere.”
Sauls also said there have been meetings with Copper Beech’s property managers to enhance safety with more lights, private security and assigned parking.
According to department reports, there have been six incidents of assault and three larcenies at the student housing complex since January. On Aug. 3 an armed robbery with a handgun was reported in the 2000 block of the complex.
Police have been monitoring the area, Sauls said, and on Monday afternoon there were two unoccupied GPD vehicles parked in the 2100 block of Copper Beech.
On Monday, makeshift covers were taped over windows of two cars damaged in the incident and an an apparent bullet hole remained in an apartment window.