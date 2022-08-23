A 19-year-old wounded inside his apartment early Sunday was an innocent bystander when multiple shots were fired during a large gathering in the parking lot outside, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls said Noah Boomer, 19, was in his residence at Copper Beech Townhomes when he was struck by a bullet. Boomer was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where police say he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.