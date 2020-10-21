An investigation is ongoing after three men and three juveniles were arrested last week after someone fired shots at a Greenville Police Department detective and an FBI agent.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The two law officers were conducting an investigation in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road, less than a half-mile from the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
Shots were fired as a vehicle drove past the officers, agencies reported. No one was injured.
The suspected vehicle was stopped about six minutes later on North Greene Street, near New Hope Road, by sheriff’s deputies and Greenville police.
Theodore Devon Dunn, 19, Willard Lee Acklin, Jr., 20, and Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 20, all from Greenville each charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.
Each was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $3.5 million secured bond. The juveniles also were taken into custody. Further information about them was not available.
The investigation is continuing and there may be additional charges, officials said. Detectives are asking that anyone who witnessed the events or who may have additional information to contact the sheriff’s office at 902-2800.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1300 block Hillsdale Street, Greenville, 6-11:04 p.m. Oct. 15: vehicle valued at $2,000 stolen, later recovered; case active.
- 3700 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 11:38 a.m. Oct. 15: man attempted to solicit escort, $40 stolen when services not provided; case cleared.
1400 block Porter Road, Greenville, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 18-10:16 a.m. Oct. 15: jewelry and furniture valued at a total of $950 stolen; case active.
- 2300 block Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, midnight Sept. 15-8:58 a.m. Oct. 15: rifle valued at $150 stolen; case active.
- 400 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 6 a.m. Oct. 15: building materials valued at $90 stolen; case active.
- 1500 block Yaupon Lane, Greenville, 10 p.m. Oct. 15-12:04 a.m. Oct. 16: electronics valued at $1,150 stol
- en; case active.
1300 block Sugg Parkway, Greenville, 11:10 p.m. Oct. 17: vehicle parts valued at $4,200 stolen; case active.
- 5600 block Sand Pitt Lane, Washington, 8:58 p.m. Oct. 16: money and drugs valued at a total of $1,100 stolen; case active.
- 1100 block Old Snow Hill Road, Grifton, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 16: power tool and dining room chair valued at $35 stolen; case unfounded.
- 4300 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 16: generator valued at $1,500 stolen; case active.
- 5900 block West Mill Street, Fountain, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 16: electronics valued at $225 stolen; case active.
2600 block Mills Road, Greenville, 12:05 a.m. Oct. 19: electrical cable valued at $2,000 stolen; case active.
- 1600 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 4:15 a.m. Oct. 18: $160 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Collins Street, Greenville, 4 a.m. Oct. 18: firearms valued at $250 stolen; case active.
- 6700 block N.C. 30, Bethel, noon Oct. 16-3:55 p.m. Oct. 19: tools valued at a total of $5,400 stolen; case active.
6100 block Blount Hall Road, Grifton, midnight-1:36 p.m. Oct. 19: tools valued at $1,100 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Faith Baptist Lane, Ayden, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17-9:31 a.m. Oct. 19: vehicle parts valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 1000 block Galloway Road, Grimesland, midnight-7:59 a.m. Oct. 15: dog stolen from fenced-in backyard; case is active.
Assaults
- 1400 block Porter Road, Greenville, 6:14 p.m. Oct. 15: woman suffers minor injury; case active.
- 1600 block Caleb Street, Greenville, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 18: man assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 18: man assaulted with motor vehicle by acquaintance; case active.
- 2200 block Ivy Road, Greenville, 12:43 p.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared.
- 5500 block Promise Drive, Washington, 5:17 p.m. Oct. 17: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared.
- 4000 block Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 1:31 a.m. Oct. 20: woman assaulted by spouse, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 200 block Fairmont Avenue, Greenville, 10:23 p.m. Oct. 19: woman assaulted by friend; TV, vehicle windshield and two PlayStation systems sustained $1,210 in damages; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2100 block East Third Street, 6 a.m. Oct. 15-7:21 p.m. Oct. 17: television valued at $200 stolen; investigation ongoing.
1300 block West Arlington Boulevard, 3:24 p.m. Oct. 17: purse and cash valued at a total of $220 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 5 p.m. Oct. 17-12:33 a.m. Oct. 18: vehicle valued at $14,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:35 a.m. Oct. 18: food valued at $87 stolen from Carolina Ale House; investigation ongoing.
- 2200 block N.E. Greenville Boulevard, 6 p.m. Oct. 18-1:50 a.m. Oct. 19: vehicle valued at $3,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1900 block Stantonsburg Road, 9 p.m. Oct. 19-1:41 a.m. Oct. 20: wallet with cash valued at a total of $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 2100 County Home Road, 10:52 p.m. Oct. 19: food valued at $10 stolen from Sheetz; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 2800 block South Memorial Drive, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 15: woman assaulted by two acquaintances; case cleared by arrest.
- 1300 block East 10th Street, 1:50 a.m. Oct. 16: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 300 block Eastbrook Drive, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 16: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 500 block South Square Drive, 5 a.m. Oct. 16: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 2900 block Tammie Trail, 5:58 a.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 4:48 p.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted by sibling; case inactive.
- 1100 block Melody Lane, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 18: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
