Nearly 140 grams of cocaine were seized as the result of a two-month investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.
A release from the agency said that a traffic stop was conducted by detectives and a K-9 unit on U.S. 264 outside of Farmville. The driver, Myshaun Stanback, 37, of Greenville was arrested.
Stanback was charged with four counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance. He was jailed under a $1 million secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Stanback has previous arrests for possession of controlled substances in Durham County, as well as arrests for common law robbery; assault with a deadly weapon; larceny; breaking and entering vending machines; injury to real property; malicious conduct by a prisoner; and possession of a firearm by a felon.