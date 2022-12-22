...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. For
the Low Water Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A man incarcerated in Martin County has been charged with 39 felony sex offenses after investigators informed local authorities of potential child sex abuse incidents believed to have occurred in Pitt County.
Martin County Sheriff's Office investigators on Dec. 6 notified Pitt County authorities about concerns that arose in the investigation of Frank L. Killy, 61, of Jamesville, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
Killy was jailed in the Bertie Martin Regional Jail under a $3 million bond for several charges in Martin County. They include two counts sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian, statutory sex offenses with a child less than or equal to 15 years old; two counts indecent liberties with a child; statutory rape of a child by an adult; and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. All are felonies.
The Pitt County office said that the investigation discovered the possibility that Killy had been involved in "several" additional potential child sex abuse incidents here.
Detectives opened an investigation and on Monday charged Killy with the additional 39 felony sex offense crimes. The charges increased Killy's secured bond by an additional $11 million.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, midnight Dec. 20-10 a.m. Dec. 21: license plate stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
100 block Wellingham Avenue, 6-7:07 p.m. Dec. 21: white Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 stolen from parking lot; case active.
714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:15 p.m. Dec. 21: clothes valued at $120 stolen from Belk; merchandise recovered; case inactive.