Frank L. Killy, Jr, 61

Killy

 Pat Gruner

A man incarcerated in Martin County has been charged with 39 felony sex offenses after investigators informed local authorities of potential child sex abuse incidents believed to have occurred in Pitt County.

Martin County Sheriff's Office investigators on Dec. 6 notified Pitt County authorities about concerns that arose in the investigation of  Frank L. Killy, 61, of Jamesville, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.


