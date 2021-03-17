Prosecutors presented evidence Tuesday in the Superior Court trial of a Greenville man accused of making an unsafe turn leading to a motorist’s death.
Albert Dixon, 75, of Farmville was the driver of a church activity bus that pulled in front of Ralph Harlon Fisher, 75, about 7 p.m. on April 25, 2017. Fisher and his pet Chihuahua were pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle for the incident.
The wreck occurred on Greenville Boulevard near Rollins Drive, across from Greenville Nissan. According to reports, Dixon turned into the westbound lane in front of Fisher who skidded and crashed the driver’s side of his 1972 Mustang Mach-1 with the rear end of the van. The door was crushed inward from the impact. Fisher was traveling at 68 mph at the time.
Prosecutor Horace Cameron said in his opening statement that it was not necessary that jurors find malicious intent in Dixon’s action as the case is a misdemeanor. Cameron said that the prosecution seeks to prove that Dixon made the westbound turn from the stop sign at the intersection of Rollins and Greenville without looking.
The defense countered that Dixon claims he attempted to accelerate and avoid Fisher’s vehicle and was aware of his position. They also noted the speed at which Fisher’s vehicle was traveling.
Greenville police officer Elliot Gruhn, a six-year veteran of the department, responding to the crash. He told the jury that he was at roll call at the South Police Zone Substation on Greenville Boulevard when he and his fellow officers heard the sound of engines revving and then dissipating. According to Gruhn, he received a call very soon after of a vehicle wreck with a confirmed fatality and responded to the site of the accident.
“We all thought they would wreck,” Gruhn said of the engines he had heard minutes earlier. “When the call came in we assumed they were one and the same.”
At the scene, Gruhn confirmed that Fisher was dead. He also spoke to Dixon and got his consent to have blood drawn for impairment testing. Those tests would return negative.
Officer Michael Ross, a sergeant with the Traffic Safety Unit, took the stand and described how he notified Fisher’s next of kin — his widow Doris. He said that he arrived at her home in uniform and found Fisher at an out-building. He said she “lost her balance” at first and told him that “she’d been waiting for this.” Ross said that Fisher explained her husband loved to race, indicating that she was not surprised of the fatal wreck.
When Doris Fisher took the stand, she told prosecutors that, in the moment Ross delivered her the news, she had a flashback to the death of her brother, Danny, when he was 18 and she was 16. She did not recall telling Ross anything about racing, but that she had been expecting the worst after her husband was gone for over three hours. She also said she only recalled the officer’s name from the business card he left with her. The defense had no questions for Fisher during cross examination.
GPD Officer Felix Monterrosa, now a school resource officer, was a part of the TSU in 2017 and described the scene as the other officers did. He also consulted notes regarding skidmarks at the scene of the accident, one of which was 168 feet long heading westbound, that indicated Fisher had actively applied his brakes prior to the crash.
He also noted that the damage to the driver’s side door, rather than the front end, indicated Fisher tried to avoid the bus prior to the impact.
Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon said that a jury could deliver a verdict today.