Firefighters with Greenville and Red Oak fire departments used aerial apparatus to extinguish a fire at the Dollar General on Stantonsburg Road. Firefighters were concerned the building's roof or exterior wall might collapse.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested by Greenville police in connection to a Thursday fire that destroyed the Dollar General store on Stantonsburg Road.
The Greenville Police Department on Monday announced the juvenile’s arrest on Facebook. The post said that the boy was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and taken into custody on Friday. He remains at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, said that cameras from the store and city were essential to the investigation. The release said that the teen entered the 3100 Stantonsburg Road location and lit merchandise on fire. Two employees were in the store at the time but escaped without injury, the release said.
Hunter said a motive is still a question in the investigation.
Greenville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to the store shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday according to prior reports. The Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department responded as well and 40 firefighters remained at the location through the night extinguishing hot spots.
The fire was deemed under control in about 45 minutes. Trucks with aerial apparatus doused the location’s roof. No firefighters or employees were injured.
Hunter said she did not know what specific merchandise was set on fire during the incident, causing the blaze.
A request was made to Dollar General’s corporate office to find out if store employees will be assigned to different locations. Inquiries also were made about future plans for the location and the net loss accrued from the fire. A representative for the company said that all inquiries related to the fire are being relayed to local authorities “as to not hinder their investigation.”
According to Pitt County tax records, the building is owned by MDC NC1 LP, a San Diego, California, based limited partnership. The 9,194-square-foot structure was built in 2011 on a 1.36 acre lot. The building and lot have a combined value of $1.3 million, according to tax records.