A Kinston man accused of sex crimes against two children between 2015 and 2018 in Pitt County has been arrested.
Johnny Ray Perry, 54, of 680 Roanoke Ave., was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, paperwork at the Pitt County Courthouse said. The arrest came as a result of reports made to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
A release said that on Aug. 12, 2020, the office received a report of a possible sexual assault involving a minor that allegedly occurred years prior. On Jan. 4, the officer received another report of a sexual assault involving a different minor child.
A warrant said that the incidents with one of the children took place between Dec. 1 of 2015 and Dec. 1 of 2017. The incidents involving the other child took place between Feb. 1, 2016 and Aug. 1, 2018.
According to the warrant, one of the children was under 13 at the time of the incident.
Perry is charged with statutory rape of a child equal to or under 15 years of age and two counts of first degree statutory sex offense. He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released the following information on other incidents in the county:
Break ins, thefts
200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 9:01 p.m., July 27: break in at residence. Unknown subject pushed A/C unit through window. No larceny; case cleared.
1700 block Thomas Langston Road, Greenville, 7 a.m., July 27: two unlocked vehicles broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $350, $250 cash stolen; case active.
1300 block Carolyn Street, Greenville, 6:32 a.m., July 27: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released the following incident reports:
Break ins, thefts
900 block Nottingham Road, 1:53 p.m., July 27: individual found to be in possession of stolen motor vehicle; case active.
1600 block Beaumont Drive, 9:03 p.m., July 27: attempted vehicle break in at residence; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
3200 block East 10th Street, 6:40 a.m., July 27: man assaulted by multiple subjects at residence; case closed by arrest.