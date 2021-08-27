A Kinston man stopped for speeding in Ayden was charged with driving while impaired for the second time.
Quashon Bryant, 27, of 3448 Poole Road, was stopped by Ayden police at 2:28 a.m. on Aug. 21 on N.C. 11. According to records Bryant was driving over the authorized speed limit.
The Ayden officer’s report said that Bryant had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath as well as red, glassy eyes. A breathalyzer test showed that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.15, according to records.
Bryant was arrested and charged with DWI. He was further cited for speeding, driving with an expired tag and failure to comply with a license restriction.
Bryant also was charged with DWI in February 2016 in Wayne County.
He was among four people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from Aug. 23-24. In other cases:
- Maurice Purvis, 42, of 1007 Melody Lane, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 9:43 p.m. on Aug. 24 on N.C. 11. Purvis was cited for speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard and driving with no operator’s license. Reports said Purvis’ blood alcohol content was 0.11. He was previously arrested for DWI in November 2017 in Pitt County.
- Marquis Sutton, 41, of 2352 Springhill Road, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 24 on Old N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road. A report said Sutton had red, glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol on his breath. A blood alcohol test was not available. Sutton was previously arrested for DWI in July 2008 in Pitt County.
- Sarah Williams, 38, of 737 Pocosin Road, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 9:27 p.m on Aug. 23 on Cooper Street near Mill Street. A report said the officer noticed Williams had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. It went on to say she was unsteady on her feet and was slurring her speech. Williams’ blood alcohol content was 0.31.