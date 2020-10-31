A Kinston man has been identified as the victim in an early-morning shooting last week at a large apartment complex in north Greenville.
Delashon Andrews, 23, was shot dead about 4:30 a.m. Thursday outside an apartment in the Paramount 3800 complex off of U.S. 264 Bypass, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Two other men, Isiah Payton, 20, of Kinston and Darius Wayne, 22, of Greenville were transported to Vidant Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
Spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the shooting was not random. Those involved did know each other or are associated with each other in some way, she said.
Several people were interviewed following the incident but no charges had been filed as of Friday night. Police have not said what started the shooting or if others were involved.
Three guns were recovered from the scene, but Hunter said she did not know details about the firearms.