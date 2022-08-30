Law enforcement has arrested two people in a Friday shooting death northwest of Greenville and they are looking for a suspect in the Aug. 23 killing of a man in his Range Rover off MacGregor Downs Road.
Developments in the ongoing murder investigations were announced as officers continued an investigation into Saturday incidents in which two more men were shot in the leg.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in the Friday shooting in the Cypress Sand/Cobb Acres neighborhood off of Old River Road. Deputies were called to a shooting there about 11:30 a.m. at Van Ness and Lombard avenues.
The agency identified the victim in the shooting as 19-year-old Dontrell Powell of Greenville. He was dead when deputies arrived on the scene.
During the investigation, the 17-year-old was identified and determined to be a participant in the crime, a Monday news release said. Deputies located, charged and placed the youth into juvenile custody on Saturday.
Detectives later identified a second suspect, Immanuel Jaylean Turner, 21, of Greenville. Turner came to the investigations office on Sunday to meet with detectives, the release said.
He was taken into custody and charged with an open count of murder. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.
Powell’s address was 1574 Van Ness Ave., not far from the shooting scene. Turner’s address is 1620 Sandstone Court, about three miles east off of Old River Road.
The sheriff’s office would not provide further information when asked whether the incident occurred in the open or if the victim or suspects were in a vehicle. It also would not provide information about weapons involved in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests or charges may be forthcoming, the release said.
Aug. 23 killing
Greenville police on Sunday released the identity of a man shot to death in his Range Rover near the Medical District and said a 19-year-old is suspected in the killing.
Officers responded at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, they located 38-year-old Kevin Lamont Rockemore of Winterville inside the SUV, which was riddled with gunshots.
Rockemore was dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police reported. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, detectives obtained a warrant charging 19-year-old Ja’len Elijah Everett with murder, police reported. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.
Everett remained at large on Monday and police released a photo and description of him. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
Two men shot
Greenville police discovered two men had been shot in the leg after they were alerted to gunfire in the area of McClellan and Brown streets Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the residential area south of Howell and west of Evans streets, a news release said. Once on scene, they located a 26-year-old man who had been shot.
A short time later, officers learned a 17-year-old showed up at ECU Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg, the release said. Neither injury was life-threatening. The release said the incident does not appear to be random.
Police were alerted to the incident by the department’s Shot Spotter system, which uses high-tech listening devices in different parts of the city to pinpoint gunfire.
Call CrimeStoppers
Investigations are ongoing in each of the cases. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 or go to www.crimestopper.org. CrimeStoppers callers can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting death also can call Detective Peele at 902-2120 or 830-4141.
Anyone with information about the Aug. 23 killing also may call the police department at 329-4315.