A Greenville attorney has pleaded guilty to charges in a 2018 wreck that injured eight people has been sentenced to at least 19 months in prison.
Rhodes Cherry Stokes, 74, of Ayden has been sentenced to two concurrent 19 to 32 month sentences after pleading to felony serious injury by vehicle. Stokes also will be expected to serve four years of supervised probation and will have to report his conviction to the N.C. Bar Association.
According to a crash report, the incident took place at 11:07 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2018, on N.C. 11 about two miles south of Winterville. Stokes was traveling south when he failed to reduce speed and struck a vehicle in the roadway. Stokes pushed that vehicle into a second car that was stopped in front of it injuring eight people in the two cars.
According to the report, Stokes showed signs of impairment. A blood test cited in court would go on to show that he had a blood alcohol content of .07 following the incident.
According to trial documents from the Pitt County Clerk of Courts office, Stokes was charged with driving while impaired on Nov. 14, 2018. That charge was later dismissed, as were multiple charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to seriously injure.
A Pitt County Superior Court grand jury found that Stokes, “unwillingly caused serious injury to” the occupants of the other vehicles.
Under his plea deal, Stokes pleaded to two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, each of which consolidated four charges. In addition to prison and probation, he will have to self report to the N.C. State Bar, according to the judgement.
It is not the first time he has had to Stokes has faced criminal charges.
According to a document from the Disciplinary Hearing Commission of the State Bar Association, in 1986 Stokes freely tendered the surrender of his license after pleading guilty on two counts of conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, a count of possession with the intent to sell and eighth of an ounce of cocaine and a count of attempting to sell and deliver a controlled substance.
Stokes would go on to receive a six-year active sentence which was changed placed on supervised, intensive probation for four years and nine months. He served 90 days in prison. His law license was reinstated after the probation.