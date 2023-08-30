Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain to Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 3 to 8 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 10 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
A Winterville man accused of assaulting a detention officer with a cutting weapon opted to represent himself in Pitt County Superior Court on Monday.
Justin Michael Tyson, 32, of 2533 Westminster Drive, is accused of possessing a weapon as an inmate and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to inflict serious injury for a June 21, 2022, incident at the Pitt County Detention Center.