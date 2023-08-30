Justin Michael Tyson, 32

 Contributed photo

A Winterville man accused of assaulting a detention officer with a cutting weapon opted to represent himself in Pitt County Superior Court on Monday.

Justin Michael Tyson, 32, of 2533 Westminster Drive, is accused of possessing a weapon as an inmate and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to inflict serious injury for a June 21, 2022, incident at the Pitt County Detention Center.


  