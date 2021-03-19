A Greenville man allegedly using a hotel room to sell drugs has been arrested, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Joseph Earl Highsmith Jr., 47, of 2406 Rebecca Lane, Greenville, was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant for a guest room at the Econolodge located at 920 Crosswinds St. in Greenville.
According to the release, deputies found marijuana and paraphernalia during the search. According to warrants, Highsmith was in possession of approximately five grams of marijuana, which is included in Schedule VI of the North Carolina Controlled Substances Act.
The release states that Highsmith was charged with possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 9521 County Home Road, Ayden, 11:55 a.m., March 17: break in at Gardnerville Fire Department; portable electronic communication device and Ford F-250 valued at $61,000 stolen but recovered; case active.
2300 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 12:10 p.m., March 17: electric stove and air conditioning unit valued at $800 stolen from residence; case active.
- 451 Porter St, Grimesland, 8:15 a.m., March 17: white house boat named “The Shannon” valued at $14,000 stolen from Ed’s Marine Service; case active.
- 541 Cherry St., Greenville, 3:20 p.m., March 17: catalytic converter valued at $1,200 stolen from vehicle at Hayes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; case active.
- 1600 block Anderson Road, Greenville, 7:14 p.m., March 16: man defrauded of $640 via Internet; case active.
- 1300 block Peyote Court, Greenville, 8:02 p.m., March 16: man defrauded of $601 at residence; case active.
- 4500 block Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, 9:29 a.m., March 16: man defrauded of $402.90 at residence; case active.
- 400 block West Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 11:15 a.m., March 16: trailer broken into in parking lot; welding equipment valued at $14,000 stolen; case active.
2300 block Waterview Road, Greenville, 12:36 a.m., March 16: handgun valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 6200 block Pitt County, Greenville, 4:14 p.m., March 16: man defrauded by parent; case active.
- 3100 block Sunny Side Road, Greenville, 4:11 p.m., March 16: woman defrauded of identity over Internet; case active.
1600 block Anderson Road, Greenville, 7:14 p.m., March 16: woman defrauded of $640 via Internet; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Unity Lane, Greenville, 10:41 a.m., March 16: man threatened by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 3:53 p.m., March 16: juvenile threatened over Internet; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:29 p.m., March 17: electronics valued at $61.70 stolen at Walmart; items recovered; case closed by citation
- .
- 400 block West Roundtree Drive, 3:32 a.m., March 17: phone valued at $100 reported stolen at residence; case inactive.
- 115 Red Banks Road, 8:23 p.m., March 16: report of defrauding an innkeeper at Sappari Japanese Steak House; $56.50 in food stolen; case active.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 12:03 a.m., March 17: food valued at $23.91 stolen reported stolen at Sheetz; case inactive.
4000 block Bostic Drive, 4 p.m., March 16: vehicle broken into in parking lot; wallet and phone valued at $55 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2600 block Charles Boulevard, 3:21 p.m., March 17: man assaulted by spouse in parking lot; case cleared by arrest.
100 block Keys Court, 7:17 p.m., March 17: woman assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 7:26 p.m, March 17: man assaulted at residence; conflicting accounts; case inactive.