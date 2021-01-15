A Greenville man has been charged with desecrating the gravesite of a man who was shot to death in September.
Shaquille Ali Pittman, 20, of 618 Danielle Drive, Greenville, took a nameplate from the gravesite of Tiyon Markivus Williams and posted it on social media, according to arrest warrants. He also vandalized the site by stomping holes into the dirt, the warrants stated.
Williams’ mother reported on Dec. 15 — which would have been her son’s 21st birthday — that his name plate and gravesite had been damaged, according to an incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest warrants list the offense date as Dec. 13. The arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 18.
Pittman was charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony disturb casket/grave marker and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Jan. 9. He was released on a $2,000 bond.
Williams was shot on Sept. 22 at the Davis Apartments, 3645 E. 10th St.
He was transported to Vidant Medical Center after Greenville Police arrived at the scene, the department reported. He died later that evening in the hospital.
Police have identified several individuals believed to be involved in Williams’ death, the department said.
Justin Kevondre Breland, 20, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, probation violation and drug charges in connection to the case.
Murder charges have not been filed.