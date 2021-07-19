A Sunday morning domestic violence incident at a Greenville apartment led to the evacuation of nearby apartments and the seizure of “a large amount” of marijuana.
A release from the Greenville Police Department said that police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 5 a.m. at the Legacy at Firetower Apartments on the 600 block of Legacy Court. The release said that several callers had reported they heard what sounded like a violent altercation and a female screaming for help.
On the scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment after shutting the door on officers. The release said that officers were under the impression the victim was being held against her will inside, leading to a response from the department’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the evacuation of several nearby apartments.
The department’s ERT is immediately activated in the event of verified hostage, armed barricaded persons and sniper situations. In other situation, the department’s chief or Officer in Charge of the Department holds or delegates the authority to activate the ERT.
As the scene unfolded it became clear that the suspect was not holding the victim against her will. Daniel Crespoarriaga, 22, surrendered himself to police without incident. The victim was located nearby. She had visible injuries from an assault, the release said.
A subsequent search led to the discovery of marijuana which had been stuffed into toilets inside the apartment. Following the search, Crespoarriaga was charged with; assault on a female; possession of marijuana; possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana; and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of marijuana.
Crespoarriaga was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond. The incident is still under investigation. Additional charges are possible.