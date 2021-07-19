Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High near 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.