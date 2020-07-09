Authorities arrested a Farmville man this week after searching his home and finding crack cocaine and a weapon, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Deputies working with Farmville Police Department officers on Tuesday executed a search warrant at 4137-B Corbett Circle. During the search, a handgun, one ounce of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were seized.
Kevin Shonta Blount, 37, was arrested. He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
9500 block N.C. 43 South, Vanceboro, 11 a.m. June 6-7:52 p.m. June 7: window A/C unit and space heater valued together at $250 stolen; case active.
- 5200 block N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 12:44 p.m. June 16-12:44 p.m. July 7: fishing supplies and depth finder valued together at $468 stolen; case active.
- 3000 block Clemmons School Road, Stokes, 11:42 a.m. July 6: firearm valued at $300 stolen from unlocked vehicle; case active.
- 4200 block Boyds Road, Grimesland, 9 p.m. July 5-6:53 p.m. July 6: money valued at $350 stolen from unlocked vehicle; case active.
- 3800 block Goldsboro Run, Farmville, 11:01 a.m.-6:02 p.m. July 6: four wheeler valued at $800 stolen; case active.
- 1700 block Robert Drive, Greenville, 5 p.m. July 5-5:12 p.m. July 6: airpods valued at $130 stolen; case active.
Assaults
2900 block King Farm Road, Fountain, 4:40 p.m. July 6: man assaulted by acquaintance; case active.
- 3100 block NC 121, Farmville, 12:49 p.m. July 6: man assaulted; case active.
- 1400 block Faith Drive, Greenville, midnight June 25-10:47 a.m. July 6: juvenille assaulted with blunt object; case cleared.
- 3400 block Lloyd Corey Road, Robersonville, 12:55 a.m. July 7: man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument; case active.
- 5500 block Promise Drive, Washington, 9:20 p.m. July 6: woman assaulted by friend; case active.
- 1300 block Whichard Cherry Lane Road, Greenville, 2:50 p.m. June 7: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:16 p.m. July 7: various grocery items valued at $104.95 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 100 block Park Drive, 7 p.m. July 5-4:46 p.m. July 6; vehicle forcibly entered; electronics and toiletries valued at $1,710 stolen; case inactive.
- 650 Whitley Drive, 5:40-7:04 a.m. July 6: candy valued at $300 stolen from Sheetz; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 1800 block Kennedy Circle, 8:36 p.m. July 6: man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument; apparent minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 3000 Landmark Street, 6:10 p.m. July 6: woman assaulted at McDonald’s; case inactive.
2000 block Bellamy Circle, 2:08 a.m. July 8: man assaulted with intent to inflict serious injury; building materials valued at $600 damaged; case ongoing.