Deputies arrested a Winterville-area man and seized drugs and firearms after spotting marijuana plants growing on the balcony of his apartment, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
A news release said deputies were serving civil papers in the Sterling Court apartments on Wednesday when they saw the plants. The deputies contacted the special operations unit, which obtained a search warrant for the residence, the release said.
Detectives searched the apartment and seized two firearms, two marijuana plants and over an ounce of marijuana packaged for sale, the release said.
Arsenio Hakeem Taft, 30, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, felony manufacturing marijuana and possess marijuana paraphernalia.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released under a $25,000 bond.
Two arrested
Deputies located and arrested two men for outstanding warrants on Wednesday after conducting a saturation patrol in the Belvoir area, a news release said.
Detectives made the arrests after observing a driver commit a traffic violation on N.C. 33 West at Barrus Construction Road. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the driver and passenger to be wanted persons.
William Jerry Middleton III, 21, of Pinetops, had a warrant for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling issued by the Rocky Mount Police Department.
James Javon Edwards, 21, of Greenville was wanted on charges of felony larceny from a person and misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle by the Greenville Police Department.
Also located in the car was a stolen firearm and a small amount of marijuana. Edwards also was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.
Middleton was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Edwards posted a $32,500 secured bond and was released.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5800 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, midnight-6:42 p.m. June 16: four wheeler valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 2200 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 9:28 p.m. June 17: robbery with firearm; case active.
Assault
- 200 block Melissa Court, Washington, 9:20-11 a.m. June 16: juvenile victim of sexual battery, no injuries reported; case unfounded.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1400 block Chestnut Street, 5:45 a.m. June 16: television valued at $250 stolen, later recovered; window valued at $100 broken; case ongoing.
- 3202 E. 10th St., 11:24 p.m. June 16-12:11 p.m. June 17: iPhone charger valued at $17.99 stolen from Speedway; case ongoing.
- 100 block Derwent Court, 2:17-4:17 p.m. June 17: television valued at $400 stolen, television valued at $400 damaged; case inactive.
- 4000 block East 10th St., 3:10-4:02 p.m. June 17: cellphone valued at $140 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 300 block Paige Drive, 11:53 a.m. June 16: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case ongoing.
- 100 block East Catawba Road, 3:43 p.m. June 17: man assaulted; case inactive.