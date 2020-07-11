The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force arrested a Pitt County man and seized durgs, guns and money after a two-month investigation, officials announced on Friday.
Task force officers with the assistance of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit arrested Lyndell Williams, 44, after a traffic stop on July 8, a news release said. Williams exited his vehicle and tried to escape from officers on foot.
Detectives conducted a search of William’s residence, 1254 Belvoir School Road, and seized heroin, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, amphetamine, tramadol, two firearms and $3,062.
Williams was charged with multiple counts of felony narcotics violations, possession of a firearm by felon, sell and deliver controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school and fleeing and eluding arrest. He was was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.
The task force is comprised of officers from the Greenville, Ayden and Winterville police departments, the State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and East Carolina University Police Department.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports Friday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4400 block Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 8 a.m. July 6-8:21 a.m. July 9: firearm, bolt cutters and money valued at a total of $455 stolen; case active.
- 2900 block Philippi Circle, Grimesland, midnight-3:46 a.m. July 10: vehicle window shattered with rock, car entered, clothing stolen; damage estimated at $200; case active.
- 2000 block Pecan Lane, Ayden, 4 a.m.-8:59 p.m. July 8: desk chair valued at $20 stolen; case active.
- 3100 block Brotherhood Lane, Stokes, 4-8 a.m. July 8: motorcycle jacket and liquor valued at a total of $660 stolen; case active.
Assault
- 1200 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 12:40 p.m. July 9: man assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports Friday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2600 block East Third Street, Greenville, 3:20 a.m. July 8: shotgun and champagne valued at a total of $420 stolen; case ongoing.
- 250 Easy Street, 3 p.m. July 8: steaks valued $60 stolen from Food Lion; case inactive.
- 3100 block Ms. Paul Lane, 3:25 p.m. July 8: keys and house key stolen; case inactive.
- 3500 Galleria Drive, 5:47 p.m. July 8: clothing valued at $700 stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods; case inactive.