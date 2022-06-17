A Washington man was arrested Tuesday after an eyewitness said he walked away from a wreck that injured him and another motorist near ECU Health Medical Center.
A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said that about 1:30 p.m. a Honda Accord collided with a Dodge Charger at the intersection of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road. The driver of the Honda told police she had a green light at Moye when the Dodge drove through the intersection, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the Dodge, Jheran Dimitri Edwards McNeil, 29, of 410 W. 15th St., Washington, told officers he was proceeding through a yellow light when his vehicle was struck in the side.
An eyewitness confirmed the driver of the Honda’s story, adding that McNeil and a passenger exited the Dodge and left on foot toward Hospital Loop.
McNeil suffered obvious injuries, the report said. The driver of the Honda’s injuries were labeled disabling. The passenger suffered no injuries.
The driver was transported to the hospital. Her status is unknown.
McNeil was arrested and charged with hit and run failure to stop-property damage and hit and run-injury. He was summarily released from the Pitt County Detention Center on bond.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1400 block Broad Street, 9:10 a.m. May 24- 9:11 a.m. May 31: fraud reported in the amount of $2,440; case inactive.
- 3700 block Palmer Drive, 4:30 p.m. June 13- 9:14 a.m. June 14: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $450 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 4100 block Bridge Court, 7:11 a.m. June 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 2100 block Flagstone Court, 11:41 p.m. June 15: woman assaulted in parking lot; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 500 block Staton House Road, Greenville, 2:39 p.m. June 14: handgun valued at $300 reported stolen at residence. Weapon recovered; case cleared.
- 1900 block Tom Trails, Greenville, 6:28 p.m. June 14: handgun valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1950 N. Greene St., Greenville, 10:46 a.m. June 15: customer check valued at $1,571.12 illegally cashed by employee at Carolina Eagle Distributors; case active.
Assaults
- 6700 block N.C. 30, Bethel, 5:19 p.m. June 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 4400 block N.C. 43 South at Herman Garris Road, 3:30 p.m.-12:42 a.m. June 15: trespasser threatened man with gun on private road; case active.
- 600 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 1:09 p.m. June 15: woman assaulted by ex-husband at residence; case active.
- 1600 block Sweet Gum Meadow Drive, Greenville, 9:56 p.m. June 15: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.