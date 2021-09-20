A Pitt County man has been arrested for attacking firefighters actively trying to fight a fire at his home in Belvoir.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said that at 11:30 p.m., Sept. 9, deputies responded to a residential fire at 386 Northwest Acres Drive in Belvoir.
The release said firefighters with the Belvoir Fire Department were inside the residence attempting to control the blaze when the homeowner, Desmond Spencer, 40, entered the home and began fighting them.
The release said a deputy and a state trooper entered the smoke-filled residence to attempt to subdue Spencer. A struggle ensued, resulting in Spencer being tased by the deputy.
The release said there were no injuries.
Spencer was arrested and charged with five counts of assault on a government official and two counts of probation violation. He remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.