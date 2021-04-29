A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the March theft of multiple catalytic converters from vehicles at a Greenville business.
The thefts took place at Environment 1 Incorporated at 2:19 p.m. on March 14, an incident report said. The vehicle parts were taken from Nissan Nv200 compact cargo vans in the company’s lot. The total value of the converters was $7,000.
On the incident report, a white Chrysler 200 was listed as a suspect vehicle.
Edwin J. Golson, 43, of 339 Richmond Drive, Fayetteville, was arrested. Greenville police issued a warrant for his arrest on March 23.
According to Pitt County’s Public Application Portal, Golson was charged with eight counts each of injury to personal property for the purpose of obtaining nonferrous metals and felony larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was booked into the Pitt Count Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.
Catalytic converters are desirable targets of theft for the valuable trace amounts of platinum-family metals they contain.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3840 E. 10th Street, 7:48 p.m., April 28: household goods valued at $306.54 stolen from Lowe’s; case closed by arrest.
- 310 W. Gum Road, 1:05 p.m., April 28: catalytic converter valued at $988 found missing on vehicle at Greenville Transmissions & Repair Shop; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
1200 block Naples Drive, Greenville, 3:31 p.m., April 28: man threatened at residence; case active.