A man who drove through the scene of a fatal crash on Greenville Boulevard near 10th Street was arrested for driving while impaired.
The Greenville Police Department said Friday that Juan Arauz, 33, of 2501 Charles Blvd., Greenville, drove his vehicle around emergency vehicles blocking the roadway at the site where Katherine Acierno, 21, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student, was struck and killed while attempting to cross the highway with a group of people.
The department said Arauz was stopped and that officers immediately noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath. A report said he also had red, glassy eyes.
Arauz was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. His blood alcohol level was 0.15, the department said.
The arrest was among 13 for impaired driving in Pitt County, according to court records and law enforcement reports available from Oct. 29-31. Following are details from the other arrests:
- Elijah Colpaert, 23, of 290 Leatherwood Trail, Mocksville, was stopped by Greenville police at 11:35 p.m. on Oct. 29, on Cotanche Street. A report said Colpaert was unsteady on his feet and had a minor odor of alcohol on his person. His blood alcohol content was 0.20.
- Truldell Hamilton, 33, of 809 McLewean St., Kinston, was found walking away from the scene of a wreck by Ayden police at 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 30. A report said that a vehicle was found off an unnamed road in a ditch. Hamilton was found on foot about a mile from the scene of the wreck. A report said that he had a moderate odor of alcohol on his person. His blood alcohol content was 0.11. Hamilton also was charged with failure to report accident and cited for failure to comply with license restrictions and failure to maintain lane control. His license previously was revoked for an April 2012 DWI conviction in Lenoir county.
- Kiyanna Jackson, 28, of 402 N. Skinner St., Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 3:13 a.m. on Oct. 31 on N.C. 11. A report said that Jackson had a moderate odor of alcohol on her breath and admitted to drinking before driving. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12. A report said that Jackson’s license was previously suspended for a prior DWI. Her car was impounded.
- Douglas Mim, 32, of 1157 Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 2:03 a.m. on Oct. 30. A report said Mim had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- Taylor Nutini, 35, of 4568 N.C. 30, Stokes, was stopped for speeding by Greenville police at 1:48 a.m. on Oct. 31, on Greenville Boulevard near Dellwood Drive. Nutini had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol, reports stated. Her blood alcohol level was 0.16.
- Madison Owen, 20, of 1670 Hyder Mountain Road, Clyde, allegedly struck a parked Greenville police vehicle at 2:18 a.m. on Oct. 31 on East 14th Street. A police report said that Owen had red, glassy eyes and a moderate odor of alcohol on her breath. It also said that she has a prior arrest from July for driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 in Haywood County, for which her license was revoked. Owen’s blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Nadine Person, 33, was involved in a two-car crash at 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Stantonsburg Road at West Arlington Boulevard. A Greenville police crash report said that Person failed to slow down at a red light and rear-ended a stopped vehicle in front of her. The report said that she sustained an obvious but non-disabling injury during the collision. The other driver was unharmed. The crash report further said that Person had an open container in her vehicle and was cited for that, as well as for failure to reduce speed. A separate report said that Person had an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Maurice Pope, 38, of 240 Turkey Trot Road, Washington, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 30 on U.S. 264. A report said that Pope had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Mario Ramirez, 57, of 751 Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol for nearly side-swiping another vehicle at 11:13 p.m. on Oct. 29 on N.C. 33. A report said that Ramirez was driving left of center when the near-accident allegedly occurred. It further said that Ramirez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.16.
- Terrence Richardson, 41, of 152 Martin Road, Bethel, was arrested by Bethel police after a brief chase about 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, on Martin Road near East Church Street. A report said that as police tried to make a stop, Richardson attempted to elude arrest. A report said that upon his stopping, he was found to have a moderate odor of alcohol, slurred speech and glassy eyes. He also allegedly admitted to drinking. Richardson refused a blood alcohol test. He has a previous DWI arrest from February 2008 in Martin County.
- Destiny Watson, 24, of 1400 Graves St., Greenville, was stopped for speeding by Ayden police at 2:29 a.m. on Oct. 31 on N.C. 11 at Dennis McLawhorn Road. A report said Watson was driving 78 mph in a 60 mph zone. After pulling her over, the report said, an officer smelled alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.10.
Rasheen Williams, 31, of 336 Green Hill Road, Engelhard, was stopped by Winterville police for speeding at 2:46 a.m. on Oct. 30. A report said Williams had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It also said he was speaking slowly, slurring his words. His blood alcohol level was 0.20.