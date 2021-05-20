A Greenville man was arrested early Wednesday for property damage and drugs in a neighborhood near J.H. Rose High School.
Alfred Harper, 31, was arrested by Greenville Police following a brief altercation at the 1900 block of Norcott Circle according to police records.
A report said that the incident took place at 12:09 a.m. Harper was found to have damaged a watch valued at $250. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine, a green leafy substance and a blunt containing marijuana.
The report stated that Harper resisted a public officer, but it was unclear if the property he damaged belonged to police.
Harper was booked at 5:46 a.m. on Wednesday and held at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond. He was charged with injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, felony possession of cocaine and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
Harper already was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of eluding arrest, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, resisting a public officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding and aggressive driving. He is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on June 30 for his newest set of charges.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 409 Paladin Drive, 1:31 p.m., May 19: money order valued at $500 stolen from Paladin Apartment offices; case active.
- 2530 S. Memorial Drive, 8:27 p.m., May 19: attempted robbery at Family Dollar by assailant with knife; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Manning Forest Drive, 7:58 a.m., May 19: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 5:29 p.m., May 19: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 1928 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3:51 p.m., May 19: gun pointed at man at Southern Gun & Pawn Inc.; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Johnson’s Mill Drive, Greenville, 11:20 a.m., May 19: Husqvarna weed eater valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 12:49 p.m., May 19: $400 in cash stolen from residence; case active.
- 1600 block Old River Road, Greenville, 2:26 p.m., May 19: report of woman being defrauded of $1,900. Money recovered; case unfounded.
- 2900 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, 7:39 p.m., May 19: Predator generator valued at $250 stolen from residence; case active.
- 900 block Slauter Street, Greenville, 9:23 p.m., May 19: Oiye all terrain vehicle valued at $2,500, Bice ATV valued at $1,000 stolen from residence. Both vehicles recovered; case active.
- 3300 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 1:55 a.m., May 20: armed robbery at specialty store; case active.
Assaults
- 5100 block Bill Jones Road, Ayden, 12:07 a.m., May 19: man threatened by unknown person at residence; case cleared.