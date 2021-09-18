Law enforcement arrested a man and charged him with driving while impaired after he drove into a tree on King Arthur Road near his home in Greenville’s Camelot neighborhood.
Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol arrested Terry Evans, 63, of 704 Lancelot Drive at 6:31 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to reports from the agency.
A report said that Evans was turning left off of East Fire Tower Road onto King Arthur when he ran off the road into a yard. Evans continued to drive, striking the tree. He then fled the scene.
The report said that when Evans was stopped, he had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and breath as well as red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and an unsteady demeanor.
Evans was charged with DWI as well as two counts of reckless driving with wanton disregard and one count of failure to report an accident. A blood alcohol test was not available.
The arrests was among 17 for impaired driving in Pitt County, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between Sept. 9-13. Following are details from the other arrests:
- Christopher Atkinson, 28, of 2233 University Suite, Greenville, was stopped by Bethel police at 2:06 a.m. on Sept. 12 on N.C. 11 near Package Craft Road. A report said that Atkinson had an odor of alcohol on his breath and that he was “drowsy” in the magistrate’s office. Atkinson’s blood alcohol content was 0.07. He also was cited for failure to maintain lane control.
- Denario Brown, 34, of 2326 Great Laurel Court, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police for failure to maintain lane control on N.C. 11 near Fire Tower Road at 1:56 a.m. on Sept. 8. A report said Brown was straddling the dotted line as he drove, leading to the stop. The officer noted that Brown had red, glassy eyes and that an odor of alcohol on his breath and person was strong once he exited his vehicle. Brown refused a blood alcohol test.
- Cedric Dixon, 33, of 3637 Taylors Turn, Farmville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 7:32 a.m. on Sept. 12 on N.C. 11 in Greenville. The trooper’s report said Dixon had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Michael Gross, 60, of 30 Baytree Drive, Greenville, was found by Greenville police in a vehicle that was stopped in the travel lane of Dickinson Avenue at Evans Street at 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 8. Gross was on his phone when the officer approached to question him. The officer’s report said Gross had an odor of alcohol on his breath and that he had disheveled clothing and glassy eyes. The report said he told the officer that he had used Xanax earlier. His blood alcohol content was 0.06.
- Judith Harrell-Powell, 57, of 1208 Ward St., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 10 on Howell Street near Hooker Road. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. He blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Gerardo Higuera, 37, of 1516 Caleb St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:19 a.m. on Sept. 1, on Pactolus Highway near Azalea Street in Greenville. A report said Higuera had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.09. He was further cited for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and driving without a license.
- Rashaad Holloway, 25, of 150 Sandstone Court, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. on Sept. 11 on N.C. 11 near N.C. 102 in Ayden. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and that he was slurring his speech. The report said Holloway admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana, but he refused a blood alcohol test. Holloway was previously charged with DWI in October of 2017.
- Donald Horton, 28, of 300 Maul Swamp Road, Vanceboro, was stopped by Ayden police for driving without headlights at 4:14 a.m. on Sept. 11, near Old N.C. 11. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Rosalba Colorado Jimenez, 24, of 197 Highland Road, Grifton, was stopped by Winterville police on N.C. 11 at 2:12 a.m. on Sept. 12. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol content was 0.15.
- Ashley McLean, 34, of 100 Lucy Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on U.S. 264-Alternate at U.S. 258 in Farmville. A report said she had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech. Further investigation showed her to be in possession of cocaine. McLean refused a blood alcohol test.
- Timothy Mobley, 24, of 2994 Old Tar Road, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 1 a.m. on Sept. 12 on Davenport Farm Road near Reedy Branch Road. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. It also said there was an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Darren Moye, 36, of 701 Edwards St., Kinston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 6:35 a.m. on Sept. 10 on U.S. 264 near Wesley Church Road in Farmville. A report said Moye had red, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Aldo Naeblas, 20, of 721 Dusty Lane, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 11:14 p.m on Sept. 11 on West 14th Street. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.
- Alonzo Stephenson, 29, of 2203 10th St., Greenville, was stopped by Ayden police at 4:22 a.m. on Sept. 9, on Third Street. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Jaime Taft, 35, of 2100 Malone Court, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville Police for speeding at 1:52 a.m. on Sept. 11 on N.C. 11 near Boyd Street. A report said Taft had red, glassy eyes. It also said there was an open container of alcohol on the passenger floor of his vehicle. Taft was driving 79 mph in a 55 mph zone when he was stopped. Taft was further charged with eluding arrest, reckless driving to endanger and failure to heed light or siren. A blood alcohol test was not available.
- Keithshawn Williams