A Greenville man faces charges after being arrested for driving while impaired twice in three days.
Octavius Whitehurst, 31, of 3209 Moonlight Way, was arrested by Winterville police on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30. Records show that the same officer stopped Whitehurst in both instances.
In the Aug. 28 incident, Whitehurst was stopped at 1:44 a.m. A report said that Whitehurst had red, glassy eyes and a blood alcohol content of 0.16. He was released after posting bond. A location of the stop was not in court documents.
On Aug. 30, Whitehurst was stopped for speeding at 12:08 a.m. on Fire Tower Road. A report said that the arresting officer noticed a mild odor of alcohol on Whiterhurst’s breath and that he once more had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
Whitehurst was jailed under a $2,500 secured bond.
He was was among nine people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from Aug. 26-31. In other cases:
- Arthur Abrams, 18, of 2007 Ford Gates Drive, Garner, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:37 a.m. on Aug. 28, on U.S. 13 near Third Street in Greenville. A report said that Abrams was traveling 69 mph in a 50 mph zone. The trooper’s report said that Abrams was slurring his speech, had red, glassy eyes and a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.15. Abrams was further cited for reckless driving, speeding and driving after consuming under the age of 21.
- Timothy Brinson, 23, of 2633 Berry Hill Court, Grimesland, was stopped by Greenville police at 2:09 a.m., Aug. 29, on East 10th Street near East Rock Spring Road. A report said Brinson had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was .18.
- Terrilicious Brooks, 22, of 532 Granite St., Raleigh, was stopped by Winterville police at 2:27 a.m., Aug. 29 on N.C. 11 at Boyd Street. A report said Brooks was driving 72 mph in a 55 when he was stopped. The report said Brooks had a mild odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Jordan Ellis, 23, of 1015 Melton St., Chesapeake, Va., was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8 a.m. on Aug. 26, on N.C. 11 South in Greenville. A report said that Ellis struck a guard rail with his car prior to being stopped. The trooper’s report said he was disoriented and had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.20. Ellis was further cited for driving without a license, reckless driving and driving with an expired registration or tag.
- Shamera Everett, 26, of 501 Brighton Drive, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 2:33 a.m. on Aug. 29, for speeding on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road. A report said Everett was driving 77 mph in a 60 mph zone. The report said she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and that her eyes were glassed over. Her blood alcohol level was 0.17.
- Bersheba Pope, 21, of 1018 Cox Blvd., Washington, was stopped by Greenville police at 1:42 a.m. on Aug. 28, on U.S. 264-Alternate. Pope was stopped for speeding. A report said she had red, glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11.
- Brian West, 29, of 1124 Matteo Drive, Wilmington, was stopped by Ayden police at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 31, on N.C. 11 near Dennis McLawhorn Road. A report said West had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.24.
- Shirley Wiley-Johnson,
37, of 1324 Ashmoore Lane, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 28, on Bulldog Run. A report said Wiley-Johnson drove left of center three times before running her car off the right side of the road. The officer noted that she had red, glassy eyes and was wearing a yellow event wrist band. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11.