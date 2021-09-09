A 59-year-old Ayden man who failed to register as a sex offender was arrested Monday.
Edward Artis was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on Aug. 20 after serving time for a 2013 indecent liberties with a child felony conviction. As a registered sex offender, Artis was required to update his address with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office within three business days of release.
Artis failed to do so and a felony warrant was obtained for his arrest.
On Monday, Artis was arrested and appeared before a magistrate. He was summarily released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.