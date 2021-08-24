A man arrested for attempting to steal groceries from a store last week was found to have skipped multiple court dates, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Darrin Davenport, 27, of 1170 Rosewood Lane, Jamesville, was spotted by a loss prevention team at the Walmart on 4600 E. 10th St. stealing food items valued at $191.95.
The team reported the incident to the department who arrested Davenport at the store.
Further investigation showed that Davenport was wanted for failing to appear on three separate chargges — assault on a female, misdemeanor child abuse and assault by strangulation.
Davenport was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond. He has prior arrests for burglary and felony breaking and entering.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3212 S. Memorial Drive, 10:55 a.m., Aug. 17: $900 cash stolen at Wingate by Wyndham; case active.
- 100 Hickory St., 12:05 p.m., Aug. 18: prescription pain medication valued at $100 stolen from Cypress Glen Retirement Community by employee; case active.
Assaults
- 100 block Fifth Street, 12:21 a.m., Aug. 18: woman assaulted on road; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 1245 Sugg Parkway, Greenville, 2:18 p.m., Aug. 18: utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen from Berry Building Group. Item last known secure at 8:58 p.m., Aug. 17; case active.
- 200 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 8:33 p.m., Aug. 18: home forcibly entered multiple times; rear door found open; no property found missing; case active.
- 1200 block Sandy Ridge Road, Robersonville, 11:28 a.m., Aug. 19: $860 cash stolen from residence by victim’s daughter; case closed by arrest.
- 2403 United Drive, Greenville, 11:24 a.m., Aug. 19: diesel fuel valued at $150 from Saia Motor Freight Line; case active.
Assaults
- 400 block West Railroad Street, Bethel, 4:15 p.m., Aug. 18: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case cleared.
- 1100 block Fairbanks Court, 11:53 p.m., Aug. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; no injuries reported; case activ
