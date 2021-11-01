A Greenville man was arrested Saturday for attempting to shoot a man he has an ongoing dispute with, police reported. The incident took place in a residential neighborhood off of Evans Street and south of Howell Street.
The Greenville Police Department’s Gang Unit responded to the 300 block of Elk Street at 6:26 p.m. to reports of shots fired. A representative for the department said that an occupied vehicle on Pitt Street was struck multiple times, but no injuries were reported.
Officers quickly identified Devonta Clark, 25, of 405 Alice Drive, as the suspect according to the department, the department reported. Clark was located at his home where he was arrested at 9 p.m.
The department said officers believe the shooting was related to an ongoing feud. More details were not provided. The department did not say if Clark is affiliated with a gang.
Clark was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and discharge weapon into occupied property. He remains as the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
Clark has prior arrests including felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of schedule II narcotics from July of 2019, as well as common law robbery from August 2016.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations
Break ins, thefts
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 3:53 p.m., Oct. 29: license plate valued at $50 stolen off commercial vehicle belonging to EZ Janitorial; case active.
- 3040 Evans St., 8:46 p.m., Oct. 29: bag valued at $200 containing $270 cash, headphones valued at $60, stolen from woman at CVS Pharmacy; case inactive.
- 3501 Galleria Drive, 8:54 p.m., Oct. 29: duffel bag valued at $60 stolen from Kohl’s; case active.
- 1100 block Nicklaus Drive, 12:15 a.m., Oct. 30: $60 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1000 block Charles Boulevard, 2:20 a.m., Oct. 30: phone valued at $1,000 stolen from person; case active.
- 100 block North Library Street, 5 p.m., Oct. 28: license plate valued at $1 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 1200 block Davenport Street, 1:35 p.m., Oct. 30: break in at residence; case active.
- 715 Thomas Langston Road, 2:45 p.m., Oct. 30: $1,000 cash stolen from individual at Waffle House; case active.
Assaults
- 500 S. Memorial Drive, 10:02 a.m., Oct. 29: gun pointed at man by girlfriend at CITGO; phone, speaker valued at $825 damaged; case closed by citation.
- 715 S. Memorial Drive, 1 p.m., Oct. 29: gun pointed at woman by boyfriend at Speedway; case active.
- 400 Nash Street, 10:27 a.m., Oct. 30: woman assaulted at Thomas Foreman Park; case inactive.
- 900 block Spring Forest Road, 8:18 a.m., Oct. 30: man assaulted by known individuals at residence; case inactive.
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 8:19 a.m, Oct. 30: woman struck by truck at Camelot Inn; possible internal injury; case active.
- 2900 block Rose Street, 2:47 p.m., Oct. 30: woman assaulted by adult child at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block North Summit Street, 12:32 p.m., Oct. 31: woman assaulted by neighbor at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 400 block South Summit Street, 2:14 p.m., Oct. 31: phones valued at $2,800, other electronics valued at $4,000 stolen from residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4600 block Boyds Drive, Grimesland, 9:36 a.m., Oct. 31: fraud in the amount of $271.61 reported; financial cards stolen; case active.
- 2500 block Floyd Harris Road, Greenville, 12 p.m., Oct. 31: dog valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3200 block Seymore Street, Greenville, 7:20 p.m., Oct. 31: bumper valued at $250 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block Evanswood Drive, Greenville, 11:32 p.m., Oct. 29: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 7800 block U.S. 264 East, Washington, 12:17 a.m., Oct. 30: man assaulted by girlfriend with blunt object; case active.
- 4200 block Bear Grass Road, Greenville, 6 p.m,. Oct. 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1100 block Stone Creek Drive, Greenville, 9:56 a.m., Oct. 30: man assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 6600 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 9:18 p.m., Oct. 30: man assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 1:18 p.m., Oct. 31: woman threatened by acquaintance at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 4200 block N.C. 903 North at Jim Taylor Road, Stokes, 11:45 a.m., Oct. 30: gun pointed at juvenile; case cleared.