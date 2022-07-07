...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A Windsor man has been arrested for the sale of heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs out of the In-Town Suites on Arlington Boulevard, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said that an investigation concluded June 20 by detectives with the Special Operations Unit led to the arrest of Daryl Wayne Dunlow, 52.
Dunlow was charged with possession with two counts of intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of Schedule IV controlled substance; and four counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dunlow was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on June 30 after posting a $26,000 secured bond. He has prior charges across the state dating back to 1993 including arson, hit and run, identity fraud or theft and a 1999 bomb threat in Bertie County.