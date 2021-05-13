The Pitt County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in a shooting that injured one over the weekend outside of Greenville, it reported Thursday.
Deputies responded about 8 p.m. Sunday to 2006 Welsh Court in reference to what a news release called domestic shooting incident. Welsh Court is in the Woodbridge North neighborhood off of Thomas Langston Road near Davenport Farm Road.
Deputies discovered that a man on the scene had been shot once in the abdomen during an altercation, the release said. The man was transported by ambulance to Vidant Medical Center.
A person of interest, Christian Briley, 21, of Greenville was interviewed and released by detectives. Following further investigation, detectives arrested Briley on Wednesday and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Briley was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.