Pitt County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a 19-year-old man last week on charges he had been in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl for 10 months.
Deputies were alerted to the relationship on Thursday, according to a news release. The investigation identified Menfi Juarez Matias of Greenville as the suspect, according to a news release issued Friday.
Menfi was located by detectives and charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office released reports in other cases Friday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5800 block Allen Gay Road, Farmville, 5:21 p.m. May 18-5:22 p.m. June 18: tag valued at $50 lost or stolen; case unfounded.
- 1700 block Jason Court, Greenville, 5-9:48 p.m. June 18: unlocked vehicle broken into, key fob valued at $1,000 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 1 p.m. June 18: pills valued at $30 stolen; case closed leads exhausted.
- 4700 block Mobley's Bridge Road, Grimesland, 8 a.m. Dec. 1 2019-2:17 p.m. June 18: firearms valued at $2,500 stolen; case active.
- 2600 block N.C. 903 South, Winterville, 6 p.m. June 14-2:21 p.m. June 18: dirt bike valued at $1,000 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 300 block Farm View Court, Winterville, 1:44 a.m. June 19: woman assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports Friday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block East Fire Tower Road, 6:30 p.m. June 17-5:13 a.m. June 18: jewelry valued at $3,017 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
- 1100 block Katie Lane, 8 p.m. June 17-6:50 p.m. June 18: Buick Enclave valued at $5,000 stolen; case ongoing.
- Assaults
- 100 block Brownlea Drive, 1:10 p.m. June 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.