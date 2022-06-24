A man has been arrested in charged in a shooting that wounded another in an apartment complex parking Thursday night, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Nicholas Edwards, 26, of Greenville, was transported to the hospital after the shooting front of 3951 Sterling Pointe, off of Thomas Langston Road in the area of New River Pottery and the Burlington clothing store.
Edwards suffered multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to recover, according to a police news release.
Shortly after the shooting, officers assigned to the department gang and warrant units stopped a vehicle that matched a description of the suspect’s in the area of Imperial and Vance Street near downtown.
They arrested Charles Torekeyo Highsmith, 27, of Greenville and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.
He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted. The investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
2900 block Sussex Street, 6:02 a.m. June 23: man assaulted girlfriend at residence; case cleared by arrest.
Break-ins, thefts
2200 block Northeast Greenville Boulevard, 9 p.m. June 21-4:36 p.m. June 23: $7 cash stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
2105 E. Fire Tower Road, 10:58 a.m. June 23: wallet valued at $50 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
2700 block Townes Drive, 8:07 a.m. June 23: vehicle break-in reported; case inactive.
2400 block County Home Road, 9:59 a.m. June 23: attempted vehicle break-in reported; case inactive.
100 block Christina Drive, 11:12 a.m. June 23: firearm valued at $440 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.