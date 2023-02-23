A man who was allowed to enter J.H. Rose High School after a student heard him tapping on exterior glass was arrested after he exposed himself to a different student in a bathroom, the school district reports.
According to a spokesman for Pitt County Schools, the incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. Monday.
Robert Ceasar Townsend, 21, of 1574 Bridle Circle, Greenville, had repeatedly tried and failed attempts to enter the building through locked doors prior to the incident, the spokesman said.
He managed to get inside after a student heard knocking on the glass and opened a previously locked door.
An arrest warrant said that Townsend entered a girls’ bathroom where he exposed his genitalia to a student.
A spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department said the student immediately informed faculty what had happened. They tracked down the suspect on school cameras and reported the incident to the School Resource Officer.
Police said the resource officer was able to track the suspect on city-owned street cameras in the area of Evans Street and Arlington Boulevard. The officer continued to patrol and about 2 p.m. located Townsend wearing the same clothing in the area of Hooker Road.
Townsend was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count each of second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure. The victim was not physically harmed during the incident.
The student who let Townsend into the school was disciplined under the school district’s Student Code of Conduct.
“The judgment used and decision made on this occasion certainly doesn’t align with any of the safety protocols we have in place on all our campuses,” the spokesman said.
GPD said that the incident appears random.
“Students were reminded of the safety protocols and visitor check-in procedures in place at the school, to include never holding a door or opening a locked door for others, to ensure those looking to inflict harm cannot gain access,” a spokeswoman for the department said. “This appears to be a random incident and Mr. Townsend has been banned from all Pitt County School properties and parks.”