Robert Ceasar Townsend, 21

Robert Ceasar Townsend, 21

 Contributed photo

A man who was allowed to enter J.H. Rose High School after a student heard him tapping on exterior glass was arrested after he exposed himself to a different student in a bathroom, the school district reports.

According to a spokesman for Pitt County Schools, the incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. Monday.


