A Greenville man was arrested for an assault on a pregnant woman on Monday.
Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Lee, 33, for the Sept. 2 assault. A warrant said he shared a residence with the woman.
The warrant said that Lee pulled her hair and bent back the nail on her left pinkie finger. The sheriff’s office said that there were no injuries in the incident.
Lee was charged with assault on a female and battery of an unborn child. He was also served warrants from August for larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He made his first appearance in Pitt County District Court on Tuesday morning.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $180,000 secured bond.
Lee has prior arrests for obtaining property by false pretenses in 2016; larceny of a motor vehicle in 2006; and felony breaking and entering, burglary, discharging a firearm into occupied property and breaking and entering vehicles in 2007.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3413 Tupper Drive, Greenville, 12 a.m., Sept. 8: cargo truck valued at $73,000 and trailer valued at $23,000 used without owner’s consent. Truck remains missing from Greenville Mini Storage; case active.
- 900 block Mizell Street, Greenville, 3 a.m., Sept. 14: clothing valued at $1 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4400 block N.C. 11 North at Futrell Robson Road, Greenville, 8:12 a.m., Sept. 13: sand valued at $20 stolen near residence; case active.
- 3400 block Waterview Road, Greenville, 2 p.m., Sept. 10: checks valued at $450 stolen from mailbox at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 2300 block Springhill Church Road, Greenville, 7 p.m., Sept. 13: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 3100 block Old River Road, Greenville, 4 a.m., Sept. 13: man with disability assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1900 block South Greene Street, 12 a.m., Sept. 12: break in at residence; footwear valued at $330 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Chesterfield Court, 7:20 a.m., Sept. 13: break in at residence; electronics sustained $400 damage, jewelry valued at $250 stolen; case active.
- 502 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:48 a.m., Sept. 13: medicine valued at $50.83 stolen from Speedway; case active.
- 3000 block Ecans Street, 3:19 a.m., Sept. 14: identification documents, $80 cash stolen from homeless man in parking lot; case inactive.
- 600 block Winstead Road, 6:57 a.m., Sept. 14: vehicle broken into at residence; handgun ammunition valued at $67, debit card stolen; case active.