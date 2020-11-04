Greenville police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a Sunday shooting at a 10th Street apartment complex, the department reported.
The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the 33 East Apartments, 3305 E. 10th St. Two men were involved in a dispute in a parking lot, a news release said. One of them shot the other individual in the leg.
Chris Harley, 22, of Hertford was transported to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries. A case reported said there was a bullet hole in the leg of his boxers and jeans. It said a handgun was used in the incident.
Brian Leake of Greenville was arrested Tuesday, charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 block McClellan Street, midnight Oct. 30: vehicle valued at $4,000 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 1 a.m. Oct. 30-3:14 p.m. Nov. 1: firearm valued at $215 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Brownlea Drive, 1-3:56 p.m. Oct. 30: Chihuahua valued at $500 stolen, later recovered; case inactive.
- 400 block Winslow Pointe Drive, 1:18 p.m. Oct. 30: firearm valued at $200 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 105 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:45 p.m. Oct. 30: stereos and sound systems valued at $200 stolen from Trade It; investigation ongoing.
- 3700 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 3:47 a.m. Oct. 31: man robbed at gunpoint with handgun, wallet and cash valued at a total of $310 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Clifton Street, 10:08 a.m. Oct. 31: tricycle valued at $400 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, 5 a.m.-5:07 p.m. Oct. 30: political flag valued at $20 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 7:30-10:16 a.m. Oct. 30: $1,000 in cash stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block South Library Street, 9 p.m. Oct. 30-11:47 a.m. Nov. 1: cellphone valued at $200 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 800 block South Memorial Drive, 5:37 a.m. Nov. 1: keys valued at $600 stolen; case inactive.
- 1100 block East 14th Street, 4:28 a.m. Nov. 1: multiple mailboxes sustain $2,200 in damages; yard reflectors and political signs valued at $15 stolen; investigation ongoing.
3432 S. Memorial Drive, 9:09 a.m.-3:14 p.m. Nov. 2: hoodies valued at $60 stolen from Hobby Lobby; case inactive.
- 100 block Larkin Lane, 9:38 a.m. Nov. 2: car parts valued at $35 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Maplewood Court, 10:52 a.m. Nov. 2: firearm valued at $250 stolen; case inactive.
- 3000 Stantonsburg Road, 11:22 a.m. Nov. 2: food valued at $362 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 12:56 a.m. Nov. 1: woman suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 100 block North Warren Street, 2:30 a.m. Nov. 1: man suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 100 block South Harding Street, 2:30 a.m.-3:33 p.m. Nov. 1: man suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 3:11 a.m. Nov. 1: man assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 800 block South Memorial Drive, 3:58 a.m. Nov. 1: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
200 block Eastbrook Drive, 10 p.m. Nov. 1-12:31 p.m. Nov. 2: man assaulted; investigation ongoing.
- 1200 block Myrtle Street, 10:53 p.m. Nov. 1: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 3800 block South Memorial Drive, 6:52 p.m. Nov. 2: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, 8:11 a.m. Oct. 31: man assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 700 block South Memorial Drive, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 600 block East Fifth Street, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 30-7:15 a.m. Nov. 1: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.
1000 block Cheyenne Court, 1:46 a.m. Oct. 31: woman
- assaulted; case inactive.
- 1900 block Stantonsburg Road, 7:22 p.m. Oct. 31: boyfriend tries to strangle woman; case cleared by arrest.
- 2400 block Charles Boulevard, 9:32 p.m. Oct. 31: man suffers minor injury; investigation ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
Break-ins, thefts
- 900 block NC 102 West, Ayden, 8 p.m. Oct. 30-11:08 a.m. Oct. 31: ATV valued at $3,000 stolen; case active.
- 4600 block U.S. 13, Greenville, 7 p.m. Oct. 29-5:41 p.m. Oct. 30: multiple catalytic converters valued at $9,700 stolen; case active.
- 1700 block Rebecca Road, Greenville, 6 p.m. Oct. 23-7:46 a.m. Oct. 30: power tool valued at $300 stolen; case clear.
- 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1: check valued at $750 stolen; case active.
- 400 block Silverado Drive, Grimesland, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 1: wallet and car keys valued at $240 stolen; case active.
- 700 block Lancelot Drive, Greenville, 5 p.m. Oct. 31-8:34 a.m. Nov. 1: medication valued at $300 stolen, later recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 300 block King Arthur Drive, Greenville, 4:02 a.m. Nov. 1: firearms valued at $375 stolen from vehicle, later recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 7 p.m. Oct. 30-12:56 p.m. Oct. 31: vehicle and medication valued $5,200 stolen; case active.
- 400 block Lancelot Drive, Greenville, midnight Nov. 1: firearms valued at $950 stolen, later recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 4200 block East Cotton Street, Farmville, 10:40 p.m. Nov. 2: breaking and entering, nothing stolen; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 3600 block Victoria Lane, Farmville, 10 p.m. Nov. 2: woman assaulted by ex-boyfriend, suffered minor injury; two cellphones valued at a total of $900 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Flat Swamp Church Road, Robersonville, 8:51 p.m. Oct. 31: man assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1900 block Jackson Avenue, Greenville, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1900 block Longleaf Lane, Greenville, 12:13 p.m. Nov. 1: man assaulted by spouse; case closed by arrest.
- 3000 block Eagle Landing Lane, Greenville, 1:01 a.m. Nov. 1: woman assaulted by acquaintance, suffered minor injury; case cleared.
- 2900 block Frog Level Road, Greenville, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 31: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1400 block Rodney Road, Greenville, 12:25 p.m. Oct. 31: woman assaulted by known person; case active.