Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Greenville man for several break-ins in the Camelot subdivision after they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
A resident called deputies on Saturday morning after someone broke into their car on Avalon Lane, a news release said. The witness offered a description of the suspect who was last seen on foot in the area.
Deputies discovered during the immediate investigation that multiple vehicles at different homes had been targeted in a short period of time.
Two were patrolling the area searching for suspects when they observed a vehicle operating suspiciously, the release said. The deputies recognized the car as one they had investigated earlier in the morning as an abandoned vehicle.
They noted clear traffic violations and approached the driver, identified as Christian Michael Kennan of Greenville, the release said.
He was issued citations on the scene for driving a vehicle with no operator’s license and driving a vehicle that was not registered.
After further investigation, he was arrested in connection with the vehicle break-ins and thefts in Camelot, which is off of Fire Tower Road near Portertown.
Kennan was charged with 10 felony counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle; seven felony counts of larceny after breaking or entering of a vehicle; and four misdemeanor counts of tampering with a vehicle with intent to steal.
Kennan was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $65,000 secured bond.