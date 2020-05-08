The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested a Greenville man on Thursday after a month-long drug investigation.
Detectives conducted a traffic stop at Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street where they arrested 46-year-old Michael Anthony Manning.
Manning was served with warrants alleging conspiracy to sell/ deliver cocaine, maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretense.
Manning was housed the the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2400 block Hilltop Road, Greenville, 2:06 p.m. May 6: possible attempted breaking and entering; case unfounded.
- 3699 South Railroad Street, Fountain, 6:50 a.m. May 6: breaking and entering at Garris Grading & Paving; case active.
Assaults
2400 block Lester Mills Road, Greenville, 1-10:10 a.m. May 6: man assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 300 block Farmingwood Drive, Greenville, 8:30 p.m. May 6: officer or on duty state employee assaulted, officer resisted, delayed or obstructed; case active.
- 1100 block Teakwood Drive, Greenville, 6:23 p.m. May 6: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department this week issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2518 S. Memorial Drive, 10:43 a.m. May 5-2:37 p.m. May 6: cash and debit cards valued at a total of $130 stolen from woman at RJ’s Famous Chicken, BBQ & Ribs; case ongoing.
- 900 block Allen Road, 9 p.m. May 5-11:23 a.m. May 6: wallet and cash valued at $10 stolen from man at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block East Arlington Boulevard, 12-4:09 p.m. May 6: bicycles valued at a total of $800 stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:46 p.m. May 6: various items valued at $481.93 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 1200 block Battle Street, 12:22 a.m. May 7: van valued at $5,000 and tools valued at $4,000 stolen, van later recovered; case cleared.
- 3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 12:45-1:14 a.m. May 7: cellphone valued at $75 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Keys Court, 12:02 p.m. May 6: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared by arrest.
- 1898 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8:20 p.m. May 6: woman assaulted at Marabella Old World Pizza; case ongoing.