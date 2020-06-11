A Winterville man was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Tuesday night from a woman requesting help.
The incident took place about 11:35 p.m. The woman, who was driving away from the scene, was located by Ayden Police Department. Deputies interview her and determined that a possible domestic assault had occurred. An ambulance was called, due to her injuries.
Cantrell Jovane Floyd, 32, of Winterville was charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, interfere with emergency communication and communicating threats.
Deputies found Floyd hiding in his bedroom closet after searching his residence. He was arrested without incident and remains in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block Westridge Court, 11:30 a.m. June 7-1:16 a.m. June 8: glass sliding door sustains $100 in damages; case inactive.
- 4300 block Bostic Drive, 11:30 p.m. June 7-5:04 p.m. June 8: vehicle broken into, glock handgun valued at $500 stolen; case ongoing.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 4 a.m.-4:33 p.m. June 8: Xbox headset valued at $90 stolen; case ongoing.
- 1100 block Monroe Street, midnight-2:28 p.m. June 9: clothes valued at $250 stolen; case inactive.
- 103 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:51 p.m. June 9: Visa gift cards valued at $2,646 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
- 1019 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, 2:55 p.m. June 9: Visa cash gift cards valued at $1,060 stolen from Dollar General; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 2100 block Flagstone Court, 10:37 a.m. June 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared.
- 2800 block Allen Road, 8:08 p.m. June 9: man assaulted with firearm; case ongoing.
- 300 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 2:45 a.m. June 10: man assaulted with a handgun; case ongoing.
- 1100 block Turtle Creek Road, 7:50 p.m. June 8: woman assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 5:20 p.m. June 9: man reported power drill valued at $249 stolen and pawned by stepson; case active.
- 3200 block Old River Road, Greenville, 3-6:14 p.m. June 9: bicycle valued at $150 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block North Pineview Lane, Farmville, 7 a.m.-7:20 p.m. June 9: attempted break-in, door valued at $200 broken; case active.
- 1600 block Brown Place Drive, Greenville, 3-6:12 p.m. June 8: phone valued at $250 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Keith Drive, Greenville, 4:56 p.m. June 8: radio/tv/VCR or stereo equipment valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 4300 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 6 p.m. June 5-1:55 p.m. June 8: trash can valued at $1 stolen; case active.
- 3300 block Shaman Court, Winterville, midnight May 26-1:39 p.m. June 8: boots valued at $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 5500 block Moss Lane, Washington, 6:10 p.m. June 8: Juvenile assaulted; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 4600 block Boyds Road, Grimesland, 12:35 a.m. June 9: man assaulted; case active.
- 5100 block Bill Jones Road, Ayden, 11:38 p.m. June 8: man assaulted by acquaintance; case active.
- 1500 block Stocks Lane, Greenville, 7:15 p.m. June 8: man assaulted by relative; case cleared.
- 300 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 6:36 p.m. June 8: woman assaulted; case active.