A man was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges on Monday, after allegedly robbing an acquaintance at gunpoint, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident occurred at 11:35 p.m. at 3245 Hudson’s Crossroads Road, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
The victim was robbed by a man who was a visitor at the home. There were no injuries.
A 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, $1,000 cash and a cellphone, valued at a total of $4,100, were stolen.
Alvin Lee Williams Jr., 22, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and larceny of a firearm, all felonies.
He was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in under a $150,000 bond.
The case is active.
Firearms arrest
A traffic violation led to the Thursday morning arrest of a Greenville man on firearms and drug charges, according to a report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy was patrolling the Grimesland area and observed the traffic violation at 10:48 a.m. The vehicle was stopped on Grimesland Bridge Road near Poker House Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
During the stop, deputies discovered that passenger Wynton Marcellus McGhee, 25, of Greenville was in possession of a concealed firearm. McGhee is a convicted felon.
McGhee was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where 12 tabs of Ecstasy/MDMA, a Schedule 1 controlled substance, were found on his person.
Additional charges were added for possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of controlled substance on jail premises, the news release said.
McGhee was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3200 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 5:31 p.m. Oct. 12: firearm valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 5100 block Mayra Court, Grifton, 4:11 p.m. Oct. 12: firearm valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, 1 a.m. Oct. 11: firearm and cash valued at a total of $450 stolen; case active.
- 2000 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 9: political sign valued at $20 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 3500 block North Railroad Street, Fountain, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 12: man assaulted by friend, suffered minor injury; case cleared.
- 6400 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 12: man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument by known person, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 12: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared.
- 2100 block Gracewood Drive, Greenville, 5:09 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case cleared.
- 1600 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 10: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 200 block Leon Drive, Greenville, 5 p.m. Oct. 9-12:51 a.m. Oct. 10: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 2000 block Briley Road, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 9: woman assaulted by spouse with motor vehicle; case active.
- 3800 block South Glenwood Lane, Farmville, 10:11 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
Stabbing reported
The Greenville Police Department responded to The Wash House for a report of a stabbing on Monday.
The incident occurred at 4:54 p.m. in the parking lot of business, located at 250 Easy St.
One man accused another individual of stealing alcohol from him, which led to a verbal altercation. The argument escalated, and the accused individual stabbed the other man with a knife.
The victim suffered a severe laceration but the injury was not life-threatening, GPD spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
Officers are working to identify the suspect. The incident is still under investigation, Hunter said.
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Stantonsburg Road, 10 p.m. Oct. 11-12:27 p.m. Oct. 12: license plate valued at $25 stolen; case inactive.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 6:15-10:04 p.m. Oct. 12: Macbook valued at $1,200 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 1600 block Wimbeldon Drive, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9-5:44 p.m. Oct. 10: computer and hard drive valued at a total of $2,250 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:02 p.m. Oct. 10: household goods valued at $540 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3040 Evans St., 6:40 p.m. Oct. 11: Blu-ray player valued at $180 stolen from Target; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 1400 block Portertown Road, 6:44 a.m. Oct. 12: man assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 2400 block Charles Boulevard, 1:36 a.m. Oct. 10: man assaulted, suffered minor injury; case inactive.
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 10: woman assaulted by known person; investigation ongoing.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 5:12 p.m. Oct. 10: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1400 block East Fourth Street, 1:15-3:30 a.m. Oct. 11: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; investigation ongoing.