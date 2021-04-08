A man at the wheel of a stolen vehicle was arrested by the Greenville Police Department on Wednesday morning.
According to the department, police responded to an unrelated call for service on Tuesday night. Once there, they ran the plates of a black 2011 Mazda 3 and determined the vehicle was stolen.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near the 3200 block of Moseley Drive at 11:06 p.m. The driver was Franciz Lopez, 27, who was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle at 1:32 a.m.
According to warrants, Lopez knew or should have known the vehicle had been stolen. It was not clear if he stole the vehicle himself.
Lopez was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Greenville
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Charles Blvd., 3:08 p.m., April 6: break-in at residence. Damage to door valued at $30. Projector and iPhone valued at $340 stolen; case inactive.
- 2900 block Ellsworth Drive, 7:44 p.m., April 6: handgun valued at $550 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:41 a.m., April 7: man assaulted by friend at Carolina Ale House; case inactive.
- 632 S. Memorial Drive, 8:57 p.m., April 6: man assaulted at McDonald’s; case active.
2100 block East Third Street, 7:50 p.m., April 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 400 block Aztec Lane, 2:27 a.m., April 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
Pitt County
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5000 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2:19 p.m., April 6: BB gun valued at $70 stolen from residence; case cleared.
Assaults
- 1600 block Sweet Gum Meadow Drive, Greenville, 9:18 p.m., April 6: woman threatened by neighbor at residence; case cleared.
- 400 block Arbor Drive, Greenville, 6:10 a.m., April 7: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.