A judge has opened the door to the possibility of parole for a man incarcerated for a murder he committed as a juvenile, but the likelihood of early release remained remote.
Pitt County Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount ruled that Jacobi Brockett, 32, may be eligible for parole after serving 25 years of a life sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Jahmel Little on March 6, 2005.
Brockett, then 16, was arrested on charges that he rode a bicycle to a home on West Third Street, shot and killed Little and injured Little’s cousin, 21-year-old Donique Rich. On Feb. 17, 2006, at the age of 17, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
On March 31, Brockett appeared in Superior Court where he and an attorney asked Blount to deliver a motion of appropriate relief seeking a sentence of 25-years to life based on prior rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The court in Miller v. Alabama in 2012 and Montgomery v. Louisiana in 2016 determined that life imprisonment for a juvenile constituted cruel and unusual punishment.
Blount granted Brockett the possibility of parole based on the rulings, according to the re-sentencing order signed on April 15.
Brockett will have the chance to appear before a parole board as early 2031. Whenever parole is granted, Blount’s order said Brocket will still have to serve an active sentence for the attempted murder of Rich.
That sentence, also handed down on Feb. 17, 2006, is for 313-385 months, or at least 26 years. Brocket is 32 now.
At the March 31 hearing, Jahmel Little’s mother pleaded with Blount not to grant the resentencing, going so far as to ask Brockett who his next victim would be.
The state had also cited Brockett’s instances of assault, weapon possession and general disobedience since his incarceration.