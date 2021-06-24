A 72-year-old Grimesland man has been arrested for crimes related to a minor.
According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Jenkins was arrested on June 24 and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.
A release from the office said that a report was received on June 8 from the Department of Social Services regarding a possible crime against a juvenile. An investigation led to his arrest.
Jenkins is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released the following information on other cases:
Break ins, thefts
4256 N.C. 903 S., Ayden, 11:20 a.m., June 23: doors and door frames damaged during break in at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church; case active.
200 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 3:08 p.m., June 23: break in at residence; case active.
Assaults
800 block N.C. 102 West, Ayden, 8:17 p.m., June 23: woman threatened by child at residence; case exceptionally cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department made information on the following cases available:
Break ins, thefts
100 block Howard Circle, 2:10 a.m., June 23: break in at residence. Damage to television, oven and crock pot valued at $300; case active.
1500 block Bridle Circle, 9:03 a.m., June 23: break in at residence. Damage to apartment door valued at $200; case closed by arrest.
2000 block Allen Road, 5:29 p.m., June 23: 5x10 trailer valued at $900 stolen from residence; case active.
100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 7:41 a.m., June 23: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
Assaults
1800 block McClellan Street, 11:25 p.m., June 23: man shot with handgun at residence. Serious injury reported: case active.