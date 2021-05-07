An armed robbery suspect was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a short foot chase with Greenville police.
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Thomas Langston Road at 2:16 p.m. A victim told police that he had been stopped while getting into his vehicle by a man who displayed a gun and demanded money.
The suspect took the victim’s wallet, valued at $20 and car keys valued at $50 and ran.No one was injured.
Shortly thereafter, officers spotted someone matching the suspect’s description in the parking lot of the vacant Sears building. When officers approached the man, he fled. Officers apprehended him near Fresh Market.
The suspect was identified as Tavaris Mills, 23. The victim’s wallet was found in Mills’ pocket.
Mills was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resisting a public officer. He is being held without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2300 block East 14th Street, 10:43 a.m,. May 5: vehicle parts valued at $35 stolen from residence; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10:38 a.m., May 5: coffee maker valued at $168 stolen from Walmart. Item recovered; case inactive.
400 block East Fire Tower Road, 3:12 p.m., May 5: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Clothes and bags valued at $140; case active.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 6:11 a.m., May 6: pills, cigarettes stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 12:22 p.m., May 5: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 300 block Prince Road, 8:51 p.m, May 5: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Paris Avenue, 9:45 p.m,. May 5: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1000 block Galloway Road, Grimesland, 4:02 a.m., May 5: cellphone valued at $400 stolen by individual who unlawfully entered home and threatened residents; case active.
- 2205 Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 7:44 p.m., May 5: attempted check fraud at Mark’s Food Mart. Authorities seized faulty check for $580.25; case active.
- 7400 block N.C. Highway 43 South, Greenville, 8:04 p.m,. May 5: tool valued at $1,200 stolen; case active.
- 4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 9:00 p.m., May 5: break-in at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $200; case active.
Assaults
- 4142 N.C. 33 , Greenville, 11:28 a.m,. May 5: woman assaulted at Belvoir Corner Stop by unknown person; case active.
- 1800 block Whichard Cherry Lane, Stokes, 12:19 p.m., May 5: man threatened by known person at residence; case active.
- 121 New Hope Road, Greenville, 12:14 p.m., May 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Pitt County Detention Center; case active.
- 1710 Belvoir Hwy, Greenville, 5:09 p.m,. May 5: man assaulted by strangulation at Joe’s Country Mart; case active.