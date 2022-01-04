Authorities are investigating the New Year’s Day death of a 3-year-old from suspected cardiac arrest in Greenville.
A release from the Greenville Police Department on Monday said that officers moved to assist emergency medical personnel at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Kennedy Circle. The EMS call for service was in reference to a 3-year-old boy in cardiac arrest.
The boy was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. No cause of death was released in the incident.
The boy’s father, Danny Smith Jr., 29, of 1802 Kennedy Circle, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.
The investigation is ongoing. Further charges may be filed, the release said.