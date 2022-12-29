A Greenville man with prior convictions for sex offenses has been arrested for a sexual assault that occurred downtown early on Dec. 2, police reported on Wednesday.
George Kendall Milanez, 37, was arrested on Tuesday after the Greenville Police Department obtained a warrant for second-degree forcible sexual offense. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
The department reported officers downtown were approached about 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 by a 21-year-old woman who said she was sexually assaulted near Fifth and Cotanche Street.
The woman told officers an unknown man took her out of sight of others and forcibly assaulted her, according to a notice posted by the department Wednesday night. The victim yelled for help, at which point the man walked off in the opposite direction and fled the scene.
Investigators used city security cameras, confirmed the reported sexual assault and identified the suspect as Milanez, the post said. Milanez has prior convictions for sexual offenses in North Carolina and Louisiana and several pending charges in Pitt County, the department reported.
The warrant was issued on Dec. 23, and Milanez was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon, the department said. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.