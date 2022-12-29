Milanez

Milanez

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A Greenville man with prior convictions for sex offenses has been arrested for a sexual assault that occurred downtown early on Dec. 2, police reported on Wednesday.

George Kendall Milanez, 37, was arrested on Tuesday after the Greenville Police Department obtained a warrant for second-degree forcible sexual offense. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

