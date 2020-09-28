Greenville police arrested a man and charged him with murder after he showed up at the magistrates office and reported he had stabbed his girlfriend.
Kelby Ivan Cox, 52, 3209 Summer Place, showed up at the Pitt County Magistrate's Office at the Pitt County Detention Center about 1 a.m. Monday, a Greenville Police Department news release said.
Cox resided at the apartment off of Peed Drive with Maynette Herbert, 46. When officers arrived at their apartment, they discovered Herbert had died from apparent knife wounds, among other injuries.
The apartment is located in the area of the Greenville Grande Theater.
Cox is now jailed in the detention center under a $2 million bond. The investigation is ongoing and the motive has not been determined.