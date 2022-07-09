Kimberly Michelle Dudley

A man was charged with DWI after he reportedly ran a stop sign and nearly hit a state trooper.

Uziel Aaron Ramirez, 20, of 3724 Poole Road, Kinston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:51 a.m. on July 2 while traveling on N.C. 11. A court document said Ramirez had red glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.

Ramirez was one of seven DWI arrests reported between July 1 and July 6 according to court documents. The details and allegations of those arrests are as follows:

  • Shawna Donae Cotton, 32, of 4367 Railroad St., Farmville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:24 a.m. on July 2 on U.S. 13. A court document said Cotton had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was 0.15.
  • Kimberly Michelle Dudley, 43, of 1113 Grovemont Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:17 a.m. on July 2. A court document said Dudley had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, red glassy eyes and her blood alcohol content was 0.23.
  • William Edward Heath, 56, of 9580 County Home Road, Ayden, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 6:19 p.m. on July 3 on Miller Bridge Road. A court document said Heath had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
  • Travis Lawrence, 27, of 1407 Holbert St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. on July 3 in Greenville near N.C. 33. A court document said Lawrence was unsteady on his feet, had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
  • Brody Jones Stanley, 62, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:53 p.m. on July 2 on N.C. 11. A court document said Stanley had a strong odor of alcohol and red glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14.
  • Michael Wilkes, 51, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:30 p.m. on July 4 on U.S. 264. A court document said Wilkes had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.