A man was charged with DWI after he reportedly ran a stop sign and nearly hit a state trooper.
Uziel Aaron Ramirez, 20, of 3724 Poole Road, Kinston, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:51 a.m. on July 2 while traveling on N.C. 11. A court document said Ramirez had red glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
Ramirez was one of seven DWI arrests reported between July 1 and July 6 according to court documents. The details and allegations of those arrests are as follows:
Shawna Donae Cotton, 32, of 4367 Railroad St., Farmville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:24 a.m. on July 2 on U.S. 13. A court document said Cotton had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was 0.15.
Kimberly Michelle Dudley, 43, of 1113 Grovemont Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:17 a.m. on July 2. A court document said Dudley had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, red glassy eyes and her blood alcohol content was 0.23.
William Edward Heath, 56, of 9580 County Home Road, Ayden, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 6:19 p.m. on July 3 on Miller Bridge Road. A court document said Heath had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
Travis Lawrence, 27, of 1407 Holbert St., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:30 p.m. on July 3 in Greenville near N.C. 33. A court document said Lawrence was unsteady on his feet, had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.
Brody Jones Stanley, 62, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 8:53 p.m. on July 2 on N.C. 11. A court document said Stanley had a strong odor of alcohol and red glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.14.
Michael Wilkes, 51, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:30 p.m. on July 4 on U.S. 264. A court document said Wilkes had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.